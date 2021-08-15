By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

Peeved by the heightened spate of food insecurity, illiteracy and ill-health care system in the country, a humanitarian foundation, Mee and Cee Foundation, has opted for feeding households, granting scholarships to underprivileged students as well as providing needed support to the less privileged that cannot afford quality health care.

The intentions of the foundation was made known to newsmen by the Project Coordinator Mee and Cee Foundation, Mrs. Vivian Amalu, during the unveiling of the foundation in Abuja.

According to her, one of the key pointer for the foundation is “Zero Hunger”, a chance she said to assist the federal government in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

She added that the vision of the foundation is to contribute in building a sustainable egalitarian society free from hunger, disease and poverty as well as promote better quality of life among internally displaced persons (IDPs) and other vulnerable and disadvantaged groups.

“Hunger is a major problem in Nigeria and literally every society, this is where the unveiling of Mee and Cee comes in, because we need to key into what the government is doing and promote the SDGs.

“Our mission and vision is to promote the SDGs, but we are centering on goals 1, 2, 3, 4 and 17. It is one thing to know the problem and it is another thing to solve the problem. We are doing our best in alleviating hunger, some of our projects like feed a household is gunning for zero hunger and giving food to families to make sure the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t hit them much.

“Mee and Cee Foundation is an individual Organisation and is partnering with other organizations to leverage on their platform, in order to impact more life”, she said.

In his keynote address, Board Chairperson Mee and Cee Foundation, Prof. Charles Uwakwe said “We could do quite a lot for these aspirations in improving health, education and food insecurity in Nigeria. These are areas Mee and Cee are convinced that philanthropy can be impactful.

“We must embark on the journey of philanthropy with the mindset of what should be done for the betterment of life and living for those who need our support. We would tackle food insecurity, which is one of the major problems Nigerians face. This could be achieved through direct intervention of philanthropy.

“Philanthropy is the practice of giving money and time to help make life easier for people, in simple words it means love for humanity. This is what this foundation is all about.

“The three fields of society that urgently need the help of philanthropy are health, education, and food security. The goal of philanthropy in this fields is to help people in avoiding dilapidating circumstances and give them better quality of life.

“Our project in Mee and Cee in the area of education will grant scholarships to underprivileged youths who have shown promise in excelling in their studies and pursue their dreams. At Mee and Cee we are very cognisant of this scenario and determined to change these narratives.”