.

. As varsity wins FG’s science exhibition

By Steve Oko, ABA

Professor Maduike Ezeibe of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike who invented the Medicinal Synthetic Aluminium Magnesium Silicate, MSAMS, for the treatment of both HIV/AIDS and covid-19 pandemic, has said that the therapy has the potency to cure any variant of covid-19 within three days.

He urged governments of nations to focus more on developing cures for the pandemic than vaccines.

He explained that while vaccines could prevent the spread of the pandemic, finding an effective cure for the treatment of covid-19 was a better way of tackling the global pandemic.

The Professor of Virology who spoke exclusively with VANGUARD boasted that his medicine could cure any variant of covid-19 within three days.

Ezeibe who spoke on the heels of the university’s first position in this year’s

Exhibition organized for tertiary institutions in Nigeria by the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, said the victory was a confirmation of the efficacy of his therapy.

The university which also came first in last year’s edition maintained its top position with the entry: “MSAMS, the HIV/AIDS medicine for the Nigerian economy amidst covid-19”, developed by Prof Ezeibe.

The competition was held between March 14 and 19 but the result was announced Tuesday by the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, at the Raw Material Research & Development Council, Abuja.

Prof. Ezeibe who said he was a bit nervous when the result of the exhibition was delayed for five months, added that the first position won by his entry had confirmed that the federal government had proven his invention beyond all doubts.

” My therapy takes care of not only HIV/AIDS but all variants of covid-19. It’s easier to cure covid-19 than HIV/AIDS.

” Because it has both positive and negative charges, it drags out and mops up the virus it doesn’t matter which charge it has.”

Continuing he said:”MSAMS uses opposite charges electrostatic attraction to mop out viruses and abnormal cells because every virus and abnormal cell has either negative or positive electrical charges while the medicine is made of ultra Nanoparticles that have both positive and negative ends”.

Professor Ezeibe who said his research work on the invention had been published in so many international journals, said that the medicine had cured COVID-19, HIV/AIDS, prostate cancer, Fibroid and other tumours during clinical trials.

“As a stabilizing agent it also enhances effects of other medicines and makes them overcome even resistant infections”, he said.

” The invention came first because the organisers concluded that by solving the three health challenges of the world (viral diseases, tumours including cancers and Antimicrobial-resistant infections) the MSAMS would make Nigeria great, economically and diplomatically”.

“By this result, the government has agreed with the university’s reports. It is then expected that government will now commercialize the MSAMS for the greatness of the country and reward the University and the inventor.”, Ezeibe submitted

Vanguard News Nigeria