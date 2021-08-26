COVID-19: Centre LSD, Trust Africa hold forum on security sector accountability

Dignitaries and participants at the forum.

Given the devastating effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its likely after-effects, African Centre for Leadership Strategy & Development, Centre LSD, and Trust Africa organised a security sector accountability forum with the goal of strengthening the voices of African citizens.

Held in Lagos last Thursday, the forum provided a platform for interaction among stakeholders on the impact of Covid-19 and its security regime on citizens.

There was also a discussion on the impact of security measures in responding to the issues of COVID-19 and collaboration with the National Assembly over a bill on security regulations during pandemic.

The topic was “Strengthening Pan-African Citizens’ Voices for Security Sector Accountability, SPaCVOSSA”.

The organisers noted that, among other things, it was sad that while the cases of security services high-handedness and unprofessional conduct where rife, citizens’ ability to call out the security services and demand redress and accountability were dismal and, in some cases, non-existent.

Also, they noted, most of the cases have remained unresolved with no justice served to those who have suffered one form of violation or the other.

They listed the reasons and factors that constrain Nigerians’ ability to stand up and let their voices heard in demanding for security sector accountability during the Covid-19 public health emergency to include:

Non-availability of channels or platforms for citizens to speak out when their rights are trampled upon, limited citizens access to government organs to engage and report abuses;

Citizen’s systemic suppression and intimidation over time by security forces haven weakened their resolve to speak up in such instances and citizen’s ignorance of their constitutional rights on such matters.

At the event, Waheed Ishola, Director, National Orientation Agency, Lagos State, presented a paper on “The Role of Government Agencies in Fostering Citizens’ Engagement and Building Harmonious Relationship with the Security Agencies During National Health Emergency”.

According to Ishola, “It is important to emphasise that the relationship between the security agencies and the citizens is a necessary tool.

“This is not only in the sense of the symbiosis of responsibilities, but also in the belief that such engagement and harmonious relationship remain the only avenue by which the wellbeing of the citizens can be guaranteed as well.

“It is through such cordial relationship that the nation’s security network system, on one hand, can play their expected roles in the areas of intelligence gathering and tracking of criminals and criminalities, as well as bringing to justice, those who have been found on the other side of the law.”

The leadership of police force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, other security agencies were at the forum.

Another keynote address was delivered by Chris Mba, the Executive Director of African Youths Initiative on Crime Prevention, while presentations were made by Committee for the Defence of Human rights, CDHR, and Public Interest Coalition, PIC.

Vanguard News Nigeria