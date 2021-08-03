COVID-19: Anxiety as over 20 corps members feared infected

File photo of Corps members

By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin-City

There is anxiety at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp in Edo State as not less than 20 members have been isolated at the Stella Obasanjo Hospital after displaying symptoms related to COVID-19.

A source at the hospital told Vanguard late Tuesday that “17 of them were brought over the weekend and by today, more have been brought but they are being monitored”.

The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Osagie Ebomwonyi had disclosed while in the company of Governor Godwin Obaseki during an inspection tour of the State’s infectious disease isolation center at the hospital in Benin City on Monday said that even though the confirmed cases are unvaccinated, they are undertaking studies and analysis to find out if there is Delta variant in the state.

He said, “We are undertaking studies and analysis to find out if we have the Delta variant in the state.”

Governor Obaseki assured of the readiness of the government to deal effectively with the Delta variant of coronavirus (COVID-19), noting that there has been no confirmed case of the deadly variant of the virus in the state.

He said: “We are beginning to see an increasing number of cases of the Delta variant in the country; this has become worrisome, hence the need to undertake a thorough analysis and study of the situation and use the data and information collected to make decisions on issues.

“One of the decisions to be made is the nature and preparation of facilities to receive patients for treatment in case we find ourselves in a difficult situation. The Delta variant is very contagious and spreads very wide, with a greater impact on those that are yet to be vaccinated.

“We are here at this center to check the readiness of the facilities and the availability of oxygen, as well as ensure that we have all it takes to move 100 patients for treatment.”

Vanguard News Nigeria