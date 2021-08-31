By Chris Onuoha

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has lamented over the rise of recorded Covid-19 deaths in the State, as he appeals to the Edo State residents, the need to get inoculated with the vaccines in order to remain alive and healthy.

The governor who chaired a virtual conference by the Edo State Covid-19 Taskforce in Benin yesterday noted that the total number of fatalities recorded in the state had risen to 11, saying it is worrisome.

In a statement read by the State COVID-19 Incident Manager, Dr. Andrew Obi at the daily virtual meeting said that Edo State has recorded three more COVID-19-related deaths with 92 new confirmed cases in the third wave of the virus.

He said all deaths recorded were of unvaccinated persons.

“Edo, in the last 72 hours, recorded three more COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths recorded in the third wave of the pandemic to 11.

“We also confirmed 92 new cases from the 522 samples collected within the 72-hour timeframe, with 56 recoveries and 254 active cases that are being managed at various treatment and isolation centers within the state.

“It is imperative to note that while 100 percent of the deaths recorded in the state are unvaccinated persons, 96 percent of infections in the state are people who were never vaccinated against the deadly virus.

“Of course, this necessitates the need for everyone to get inoculated as the vaccines provide significant protection against the virus,” he said

Obi further stated that the Edo State government had intensified the vaccination of persons across all communities in the State, noting that over 19, 579 persons had been inoculated since the commencement of the second phase of the vaccination exercise.

“Edo has now collected a total of 7, 908 new samples, vaccinated over 19, 579 persons, and recorded 166 recoveries, 431 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with a case positivity rate of 17.6 percent,” he said.

He urged all Edo people to take advantage of the availability of the vaccines to get themselves inoculated.

“We charge all residents, who have been administered with the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, to come out for the second dose to get full protection against the virus, while others who have not been vaccinated are encouraged to come out and get the vaccination.

“The vaccines are safe, free, and effective,” he concludes.

