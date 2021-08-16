…Enogie, community to pay N100,000 fine

…restrained from entering land, making any further claim

By Gabriel Olawale

The High Court sitting in Benin City has upheld the ownership of Dr. Osayanamo Egharevba and Mrs. Osaretin Egharevba over a piece of land in Egba community, Benin City, Edo State – dismissing claims filed in a suit by the Enogie of Egba purportedly on behalf of the community that the said property, which has since been developed to house a school, belongs to the community.

The court’s ruling brought the dispute to an end after it found that the Enogie of Egba, HRH Palmer Omoregbe, failed to prove that the private owners of the land either erred in their acquisition of the property, or violated any existing ownership agreement supporting the Enogie’s tossed out claims of communal ownership.

The defendant, Dr. Osayanamo Egharevba and Mrs. Osaretin Egharevba, presented to the court documents proving their due acquisition of the landed property from one Solomon Ighiwisiyi (now late) who was the original owner of the land and had secured allotment approval from the Oba of Benin in 1972.

Additionally, the defendants showed documents establishing their survey of the land in 2006 prior to the construction of a school which now sits on the land, and a statutory Right of Occupancy granted to them by the Edo State Government after meeting all requirements in 2007.

The school erected on the land was approved by the Ministry of Education on the 9th of November 2007 and began full operations in the 2007/2008 session. It was the argument of the defendants that the community offered no contention on the ownership of the land since 2006 when construction of the school began until 2019 when the dismissed suit was filed.

The presiding judge, Hon. Justice H.A. Courage Ogbebor, said in his judgment that the burden of proof was on the claimant, the Enogie of Egba, to make a convincing case that the private owners unduly converted or trespassed on communal land, and that he failed to meet the responsibility.

He therefore dismissed the suit challenging the ownership of Dr. Osayanamo Egharevba and Mrs. Osaretin Egharevba and restrained the Enogie or any such body or individual assigned by him or claiming to derive authority from his position from entering and making any further claims of ownership of the land.

The Enogie is also to pay a fine of N100,000 to Dr. Osayanamo Egharevba and Mrs. Osaretin Egharevba as costs incurred while defending against the unfounded claims struck out by the court for lacking evidence.