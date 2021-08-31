Court remands two men who robbed American of $3,600 at gunpoint

By Onozure Dania

Two men, who allegedly robbed an American, attached to the American Embassy of 2,000 Dollars and other items valued 1,600 Dollars at gunpoint, were Monday, remanded in prison custody, by a Lagos Magistrate Court sitting at Tinubu, pending the legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution, DPP.

The defendants who are Olamilekan Sulieman 23 and Tajudeen Sanusi 24, were brought before Chief Magistrate Mrs A. T. Omoyele.

Omoyele remanded them after the charge was read to them.

The defendants whose addresses were not stated were alleged to have traced the victim from the bank before they robbed him at gunpoint.

The duo are facing a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, armed robbery, and unlawful possession of firearms preferred against them by the Police.

The prosecutor, Supol Abraham Fadipe, told the court that the defendants and others at large conspired to commit the offense.

He said that the robbery incident took place on May 25, 2021, at Renees Supermarket in Ikoyi area of Lagos.

Fadipe said, “Sulieman and Sanusi while being armed with a pistol robbed one Jordan McCrackin of his $2,000 and other personal effects valued $1,600.”

He said, “The defendants unlawfully had in their possession or under their control one pistol, which they used to rob the complainant.”

According to him, the offenses committed is contrary to Sections 6 (6), 1(2) (a) (b) and punishable under Section 27 (b) of the criminal law of the firearms (Special provisions) Act, Cap R 11 laws of the federation of Nigeria 2004.

However, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge, against them.

But they were remanded in prison custody pending legal advice from DPP.

Magistrate Omoyele, adjourned the case to November 3, 2021, for DPP’s advice.

