A Magistrate Court sitting in Ilorin has ordered the remand of some suspects; Kayode Ogedengbe, Fatimehin Olalekan and Yusuf Abdullahi, in the custody of the Kwara State Police Command for further investigation.

The remand order was given by Chief Magistrate I.A. Muhammed after the 1st defendant pleaded guilty while the 2nd and 3rd defendants pleaded not guilty to the various offences levelled against them.

The accused persons are all workers of a leading foods and beverages store in Ilorin, according to the Police First Information Report, (FIR) made available to journalists on Friday.

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Nasiru Yusuf, had in the FIR claimed that, “A petition dated 8th of June 2021 was written by the accountant of the stores located in mandate ultra modern market Ilorin alleging that “You Kayode Ogedengbe of No. 32 Olokonla compound, Wara Ilorin, Fatimehin Olalekan of No. 14 Owotutu street Odota, Ilorin and Yusuf Abdullahi of No. 25 Alawaye compound Pakata road, Ilorin who deals with buying and selling of Semovita & Spagetti.

“You all conspired and misappropriated the sum of Fourteen Million Seven Hundred and Ninety Seven Thousand, Five Hundred and Ninety Two Naira (N14, 797, 592. 00) that belongs to the company, when asked, you could not give satisfactory answer of the said money.

“You thereby committed the above mentioned offences.”

Chief Magistrate Muhammed therefore adjourned the case to Wednesday 25th August 2021 for mention.