By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom state high court sitting in Uyo on Monday ordered the state Police command, commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme and Chief Superintendent of Police, Celestine Umeh to pay the sum of N4million compensation to businessman Clement Etim for being detained and tortured without justification.

Etim was arrested, detained and tortured for three days after he caught CSP Umeh, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Itu Local government area in his matrimonial home at Aba Ukpo Estate in Uyo.

In a suit marked HU/ FHR.72/2020 filed in May 2020, Etim had stated that the DPO, violated his fundamental right to private and family life guaranteed by Section 37 of the Nigerian Constitution by intruding into his matrimonial home in his absence to be with his wife, Mrs Laurentia Etim, in the night.

Lagos-based lawyer and counsel to Etim, Inibehe Effiong, had filed a lawsuit at the High Court of Akwa Ibom State, praying the court to enforce the fundamental rights of his client to private and family lives and freedom of movement among others.

Delivering judgement on Monday, August 16, 2021, the presiding judge, Justice Charles Ikpe, established that the police violated the fundamental right of the applicant to personal liberty by detaining him for three days without justification. The court also found that Mr Clement Etim was tortured by the Police, which is a violation of his right to dignity as a human person.

The court found CSP Umeh liable of the “violation of the fundamental right of the applicant to private and family life by intruding into his matrimonial home without his consent.

Reacting to the judgement in an interview yesterday in Uyo, the Applicant’s counsel, Inibehe Effiong, explained that the judgement was an indication that the court remains the last hope of the oppressed.

His words, ” For me, the judgement is okay for my client because my client has suffered immeasurable damage arising from the despicable action of the CSP Celestine Umeh. As I speak to you my client has been separated from his wife; lost his matrimonial home aided by the Police and CSP Umeh.

“His wife has packed all the property and ran away and for him to have access to his children has become very difficult. So my client’s home has been destroyed. He was detained and tortured and the court found that he was actually detained and tortured.

“The court also established that CSP Umeh has no right to be in the residence of my client when he was not invited or did not obtain his consent to be in his house. People have said that the amount involved is too small, but beyond the issue of the amount that was awarded, I commend the court for the courage and wisdom to have given the police that resounding rebuke.

“Like I said the judgement to me is an indication that the court remains the last hope of the oppressed”.

