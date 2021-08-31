An Uzuakoli High Court in Abia has dismissed the suit by the Ngwu Autonomous Community, Uzuakoli, challenging the State Government’s compulsory acquisition of its land.

Delivering judgment on the matter on Tuesday, Justice Ogbonna Adiele dismissed the suit for lacking in merit.

The Ngwu Autonomous Community, Uzuakoli in Bende Local Government Area of the state had approached the court to stop the government and second respondent, Trademore International, from acquiring its land.

The community alleged that the state government in 2013 revoked 39.476 acres of land at Okuta Ngwu and allocated the same to the second respondent without issuance of notice.

The community in the suit No. HUZ/14/2020 alleged that the land was allocated to the second respondent for profit purpose, thereby overriding the public interest.

It contended that the government agreed to pay the sum of N20 million as compensation for the land but only paid N15 million.

However, the court held that the claimant failed by way of evidence to discharge the burden of proof.

It further held that the state government had the right of waiver, which it had exercised judiciously by allocating the land to the second respondent.

“This case lacks merit. I therefore dismiss it,” the judge said.

Counsel for the claimant, Mr Pedro Madukwe, told newsmen that they would study the judgment to determine whether they would appeal it or not. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria