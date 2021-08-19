The battle for the governorship ticket of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the chairmanship of the party has swung back in favour of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recognized candidate, Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji and Chief Jude Okeke.

This follows Thursday’s landmark ruling of the High Court of Owerri which struck out a fresh action brought by Victor Oye seeking the court to upturn the APGA convention in Owerri that produced Jude Okeke as National Chairman of the party.

Justice B. C. Iheka in his ruling reaffirmed its earlier judgment declaring the Owerri Convention that produced Jude Okeke as APGA Chairman valid and directing INEC to accept and continue to recognize and publish the name of Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji who emerged as the governorship candidate of the party in Awka.

This ruling was sequel to an application for stay of execution and leave to appeal filed by Chief Victor Oye wherein the court granted him leave to appeal but refused to grant the order for stay of execution but rather went ahead to reaffirm its earlier judgment.

The Court expressly stated that INEC cannot evade its duty to comply with the Orders of the Court declaring Umeoji candidate and therefore has a legal obligation to continue to carry out, obey and comply with the extant, valid and subsisting Judgment of this Court delivered on 28th July, 2021 which declared Umeoji candidate and ordered INEC to continue to recognize him and Jude Okeke pending the determination of the appeal filed by Victor Oye at Appeal Court Owerri.

By Thursday’s ruling, INEC is directly restrained from attempting to remove the name of Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji as candidate of APGA from its list as being rumoured that it was under pressure to so do.