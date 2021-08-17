By Shina Abubakar, OSOGBO

There is palpable tension in Apomu, Isokan Local Government Area of Osun State as seven members of a family of eight were found dead early Tuesday morning.

The dead include a couple and five of their six children.

It was gathered that some residents of the area fled for fear of being arrested, while the eight members were rushed to a private hospital in the town for treatment.

A source confided in Vanguard that the family head was a policeman, identified as Saheed, but was not sure if he is an indigene of the town.

Another source, Wale Adeyemi, told Vanguard that five of the six children, who died in the incident, were not Saheed’s biological children.

“The man is a policeman, but the six children were his step-children. He was at the house to pass the night, but unfortunately, their dead bodies were discovered Tuesday morning by neighbours.

“We heard that it was a chemical poisoning, but their bodies were evacuated to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.

“The police later moved their bodies to a teaching hospital in the state for autopsy,” he said.

Confirming the incident, Osun Police Command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola said the deceased have been taken to Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital in Ile-Ife for the autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.

She said one of the children was at a private hospital in the town responding to treatment, adding that an investigation has been launched to unravel the mystery behind the unfortunate incident

“We have seen the victims and the police are working to uncover the mystery behind the deaths,” Opalola said.

Vanguard News Nigeria