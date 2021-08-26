.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

WARRI Rebirth Initiative, WRI, Wednesday, commended the Olu of Warri, His Majesty Tsola Emiko, Ogiame Atuwatse III for reversing the curse his grandfather placed on Nigeria.

WRI in a statement by its Chairman, Publicity Secretary and Secretary-General, Kes Agbosa, Patrick Origho and Linus Chima, respectively, explained that the reversal “will pave way for the economic growth of Nigeria as any obstacle mounted against the country due to the curse will henceforth be removed”.

While rejoicing with Ogiame Atuwatse III on his successful coronation, the group commended the Itsekiri people for displaying their rich cultural heritage for the world to see during the coronation activities.

The group expressed gratitude to God for ensuring a peaceful coronation of the 21st Olu of Warri and prayed that his reign would bring about peace and development to the area.

“We are happy about where we have reached and the young King has shown the way with a hint of peace and reconciliation.

We have entered a new era not just in Warri but across the country.

“The Olu strikes us as a gentleman who understands the needs of the people and is primed for a future that is prosperous, rich in diversity and blessed to peaceful co-existence”, the statement read in parts.

The group said; “We worked with Ogiame Atuwatse 11, we worked with Ogiame Ikenwoli and we are ready to work with the new monarch in building bridges of progress under one umbrella of unity and progress.

“What we witnessed between Friday, August 20 and Sunday, August 22 was a historic cultural adventure that renewed the harmonising power of the people of this area.

“We are proud of this day, we are proud of the Olu and the implications his emergence has for renewing our agenda of peace and economic development.

“Going forward, Warri Rebirth Initiative will continue in its vision of creating a sense of happiness, direction, progress and unity among the various ethnic groups in the area as well as among Nigerians who have become Wafarians.

“We look for vibrant young Wafarians whose vision are in line with our own to promote our core concepts, while at the same time refocusing on the youth who as leaders of tomorrow should appreciate the value of the spirit that ran Warri from the fifties to the late eighties”.

