Pix: HIS ROYAL MAJESTY, TESOLA EMIKO, ATUWATSE III, THE OLU OF WARRI KINGDOM, during the CORONATION OF THE 21st OLU OF WARRI, HIS ROYAL MAJESTY, TESOLA EMIKO, ATUWATSE III, THE OLU OF WARRI KINGDOM HELD AT BIG WARRI, DELTA STATE. PHOTO: Henry Unini

Delta Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated Ogiame Atuwatse III on his coronation as the 21st Olu of Warri.



In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Sunday in Asaba, Okowa described the successful coronation of the highly reverred monarch as an “act of God” and prayed that his reign would be peaceful and beneficial to the kingdom and humanity.

READ ALSO:VIDEO: Emotional speech of 21st Olu of Warri Atuwatse III Emiko



He particularly commended the Itsekiri people for the peaceful conduct of the coronation and urged the new monarch to chart a new beginning of harmonious and peaceful coexistence among his people and other ethnic groups in the state.



He also charged the people to give maximum support to the king to enable him lead the Kingdom to greater heights.



“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate His Royal Majesty, members of the Warri Traditional Council and the people of Itsekiri nation on the successful coronation of Ogiame Atuwatse III as the 21st Olu of Warri.



“The Warri Kingdom has always demonstrated that it is peaceful, closely-knit and investor-friendly and I urge the people not to derail from the laudable trajectory.



“As the custodian of culture and tradition of Iwere people, I urge you, your majesty, to work towards the promotion of harmony in the kingdom and its neighbours and to attract more investment to the domain,” Okowa stated.