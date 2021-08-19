.

By Prince Osuagwu

Tech enthusiast and National Coordinator, Centre for Cyber Awareness and Development CECAD, Dr. Bayero Agabi has challenged internet fraudsters known as yahoo boys to convert just a quarter of their energy into legitimate and innovative internet ventures and see if they cannot make much more money than the scams have ever given them.

Agabi said that the Nigerian youths who are still engaged in internet fraud are only blind because more money can be made on the internet by very simple innovations than in all forms of illegitimate internet activities.

He advised the youths to embrace digital innovations, stressing that apart from the legitimate wealth to be made, internet is about the only place they can become world celebrities just by five minutes of critical, innovative thinking.

Agabi in his opening remarks at the World Wide Web celebration conference, organized by CECAD in Lagos recently, said that the internet has proven all over the world to be a legitimate revenue spinner for individuals, corporate organizations and even governments, adding that those who involve in fraudulent activities while using the Internet are limiting their capabilities.

The World Wide Web Day celebration is a global celebration dedicated to celebrate the way the internet created an environment for collaborations and business growth.

He said: “Rather than leverage the power of the Internet for fraudulent activities, our youths should learn various online skills available and begin to make real and legitimate money. Many young Nigerians are making good money from uploading captivating videos on YouTube; others are involved in coding and other ICT skills that are fetching them regular income even from international organizations.

“As the new normal ushers everybody into the digital world, we would like to canvass for the responsible use of the internet. Don’t do today what you will not be proud of tomorrow. Use the internet responsibly,” he advised.

He also advised the youth to beware of possible harmful effects associated the internet, including addiction, information overload, harmful social relationships, harmful cognitive development, among other harms that can affect public/private boundaries, knowledge and beliefs and democracy and democratic citizenships.

He said the only way to avoid such harmful effects is to be positive, responsible and to be innovative each time one flips his or her laptop open or boots his or her personal computers.