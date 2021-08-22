.

…As Police investigate petitions by the family of deceased

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

THE death of one Kelechi Amos Irem, 36, of Ezi Ndi Ogudu, Ogwuma, Edda in Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, which raised lots of dust in the affected community is presently being investigated by men and officers of the Ebonyi State Police Command.

The family of the deceased, PA Amos Irem Ibiam had written a petition signed by the Elder brother and step mother of the deceased, Monday Amos irem and Mrs Felicia Ama Nkama, indicting several persons as masterminds of the tragic incident.

“We humbly wish to report a case of the murder of our dear son, Late Mr KELECHI AMOS IREM, aged 36 years, of Ezi Ndi Ogudu, Ogwuma, Edda in Afikpo South LGA, Ebonyi State, Nigeria. This gruesome murder of Kelechi happened at about 6 pm on Saturday, 31st July 2021, in our family compound.”

But reacting to the development, the Chief Security Officer and Chairman of Afikpo South Local Government Area of the State, Dr Eni Uduma Chima debunked the claim by the deceased family that their late son was murdered by someone or a group of persons from Edda Community.

Eni who advised his political opponents to stop linking natural occurrences or trivial matters to the activities of politics called on the family of the deceased not to allow themselves to be used by politicians to tarnish the image of personalities in Afikpo South LGA and the State at large.

On the alleged use of a group called “More Can Be Done” as a terrorist group to cause mayhem in Edda, the Chairman of Afikpo South LGA further clarified that there’s no such group code-named “More Can Be Done” in Edda Community as the phrase was a slogan created by him to assure the people of Edda that his administration would provide more democratic dividends if he was elected into office.

On the persons invited for questioning at the Ebonyi State Police Command, the Chairman who urged the police to investigate the matter thoroughly explained that four persons out of the 48 invited by the Police were persons who had already dead.

“The Police should investigate the matter. Four out of the people invited by the Police are dead persons. The people doing this are well known to us in Edda Community. They are frustrated politically. The family of the deceased should not allow themselves to be used to cause a problem where none is existing.”

He said: “The young man while drinking in a beer parlour had problem with another person and they fought. The other person, specifically is Paul Okeunu, very known in the community and in the course of the fight, he was said to have been beaten up and so, people from his place, his relative, because they are right in his own village came out to fight in support of him. And a young man who was an Okada rider, carrying the Paul Okeunu was also attacked and macheted.

“Then, this Amos Kelechi Irem had the opportunity to run to his father’s compound, brought out a matchet and used it to inflict cuts on many people. When the relatives of the people he inflicted matchet cuts on, came, he saw them in their numbers and tried to escape from them.

“And while he was running, because he was not familiar with his own village terrain, being mostly based in Lagos, he ran to the back of an upstair at the centre of Ogwuma and while running, he didn’t know when he got to an embarkment close to the road, he slipped, fell down and hit his skull on the concrete road. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“That caused outrage, but the community people held a meeting at their village square, they concluded that nobody specifically could be held accountable for his death, that it was an accident; even though it resulted from the activities of a fight which broke out between him and another person in a beer parlour.

“So, when I got the information that they were blocking the road that somebody was killed, I was unhappy about the death of the young man; I sent the DPO to the place and other security agents. They went there, removed the blockade, and the young man was taken to the mortuary.

“They were making preparation for the arrest of the person he fought with when the community concluded in the meeting, I earlier mentioned and resolved that they were not going to make any case about the young man’s death, because nobody could be held accountable, and so, they went ahead without the compulsion to the mortuary, retrieved the corpse and buried.

“I condoled with the family and the community. I wish to also use this opportunity to urge our people not to turn every incident that happen into politics; even incidents that should make us sober and sad, we try to take political advantage of it.

“There is no reason to link anybody, let alone myself to the death of the young man. He is a boy I have never met, our paths have never crossed, we are not struggling for anything, we are inter-related and we do not relate on the basis of community but family.”

