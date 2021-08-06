Congress: Osun APC group urges Buni's committee to avert 'dangerous trend'

The dust is yet to settle on the controversial Ward Congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state of Osun.

A group within the party, the Progressive Coalition Against Injustice (PCAI), Friday, called on the Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) Mai Mala Buni, to avert a dangerous and self implosive trend within the party.

The group said for over 10 years, Osun APC has built a winning and stable legacy that has delivered exceptional development and politics for the people.

In a statement signed by its Coordinator, Mr Jide Alabi, the Progressive APC group said it knew that the recent ward congress in Osun would not be fair and transparent with the Chairman of the Congress Committee.

Questioning why Governor Adegboyega Oyetola was favourably disposed to politicians, particularly those who are of opposition PDP extraction in the ruling party, the group said the current situation calls for urgent attention from national leaders.

“The leadership of our great party is urged to take a cursory look at the development to avert a dangerous and self implosive trend. Our leaders at the regional and national levels are thereby forewarned to check this trend before it becomes gravely irreversible for the state and the nation.”

The statement reads: “From the time he was appointed, we knew there was no way the APC Ward Congresses Committee in Osun could have been fair.

“While the chariman was encouraged by leaders from far and near to at least be fair and recognize all stakeholders in the consensus arrangements for the Ward Congresses.

“Why is Oyetola patronising the worst of our political atmosphere to advance a divisive and toxic agenda.

“The implications of this to the prospects of our party for the incoming elections are grave. Governor Oyetola is disenfranchising the grassroots base of the party, denying the people access to Direct Primaries and corrupting our people with criminal elements of the PDP.”

