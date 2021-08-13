By Luminous Jannamike

Despite the global advocacy for its use, the acceptance of the female condom is still a far cry from that of male condoms in Nigeria, according to the Country Director of Pathfinder International, Dr. Amina Dorayi.

She, therefore, advocated the establishment of safe spaces, where issues concerning female condoms would be freely discussed to raise more awareness among young women.

According to her, the acceptability of the female condom has been very low across the country. Hence, more young people need to be taught its benefits so as to give them increased control over their fertility choices.

She said this on Saturday in Abuja, during a novelty football match organised for young women by Pathfinder International (Nigeria) to create a safe space to discuss issues of sexual and reproductive health.

Dorayi said, “People don’t really know that there is the female condom, and the major reasons are poor awareness campaigns, ignorance and unavailability of the commodity in health centers and pharmacy shops.

“But sex is real. It happens around us every minute. So, we have to face this truth and help young people who don’t want to get pregnant, contract sexual transmitted diseases, or lose their means of livelihood.

“The more we don’t talk about it to young people, the more they will make mistakes. So, it’s our duty to empower them, especially the females on how to take care of the sexual and reproductive health so that they don’t harm themselves.”

While calling for the inclusion of traditional, religious and opinion leaders as advocates of female condoms, Dorayi stated that strong grassroots intervention, interpersonal communication and elimination of inhibiting cultural and social beliefs were keys to promoting increased female condom use in Nigeria.