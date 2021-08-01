By Chris Onuoha

One of the take homes at the community healthcare programme organised by Jar Educational Group held in Lagos recently was the much created awareness on the effects of trauma in our lives. The group reiterated the need for healthy community life which according to them is a nation’s wealth, saying that despite the effects of the long stretched Covid-19 pandemic lockdown on people, life can come to normal through effective trauma care interventions.

The event tagged; “Lagos Community Mental Health and Trauma Care Initiative” was well attended by many and seen as a laudable one. Health experts who spoke at a panel session include Dr. Mustapha Toyin Sanbe, Vice Chairman, Lagos chapter, Counseling Association of Nigeria; Mrs. Irene Olumese, CEO, Feet of Grace Foundation and Akin Benjamin, CEO, Three Dimension Edibiz and Associates among others. This also affords the organizers the opportunity to unveil a proposed trauma center project called “Ashake Center.”

Speaking with the convener of the project, Professor Akindotun Merino, she said, “We are very happy to be physically here today, unlike in the past, 2020, when we did online trainings, almost every month running. This is a big one for us because we are having our inaugural flag off of our community mental health and trauma care center called ‘Ashake Center.’

“Mental health is a community health, and a community health is a nation’s wealth. This means that the trauma that is being experienced this past year, talking about the effects of corona virus pandemic and the subsequent lock down has been huge, and by working together, we can heal ourselves. The trauma center we are bringing is supposed to show us the template of what we can do as people to be better. We want Nigeria to be more creative, we want things to be better here. People are saying, ‘how come we are not producing and manufacturing things in this country’, and the reason is because of the trauma. When we deal with the issue of trauma in our lives, then people will be creative and productive,” Prof Merino said.

Speaking further, she said, “The project is tagged; “Ashake Center.” It is an initiative that will focus on trauma care, for people who are dealing with different health issues, who do not necessarily need to go to psychiatrist but can come to the center to manage and get help for their emotional, psychological and social problems,” says Prof Merino.

On the affordability of the facility, she mentioned that it is for everyone, with no regards to economic status, but stated that there are terms involved. “We call it affordable care center so that no one will be turned away. This means, ‘if you don’t have money, we can still service you.’ It is cost effective and also based on what a person can afford. By that way, we are able to do this by sourcing for support from partners, investors, donors and grants that will actually sustain the project. We also considered that some people within the rural community may not be able to pay a psychologist, hence, giving everyone opportunity to affordable healthcare,” she remarked.

“We are also calling on the government and institutions to begin to see the viability of this project and come to our support. We need everyone’s support to bring community healthcare to the nation. For now, we have four proposed centers, all stationed in Lagos with a kick-off site at Ifako, Lagos. We are also doing a survey in the rural areas. The team will be visiting Ikorodu, in Lagos State and other places very soon to take a survey on market women and to see what kind of trauma they pass through in their rural life,” she concludes.