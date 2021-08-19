

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

THE Delta State Police Command, Wednesday night, said the Traditional Prime Minister of Tuomo Kingdom, Chief Mike Loyibo and 25 others were not kidnapped as reported in the media.

The Command in a statement issued by its Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Bright Edafe, said: “The attention of the Delta State Police Command has been drawn to a recent publication from different online media’s and some of the known National dailies tagged ‘apprehension in Delta community as one traditional prime minister and twenty five others kidnapped’.

“To put the record straight, the Command wishes to state as follow; that there was a community crisis in Tuomo community as a result of one Binabai Tomke who has been parading himself as the Community Development Council, CDC Chairman.

“On 13th August 2021, one Mike Loyibo Ekayama ‘m’ the traditional prime minister of Tuomo kingdom reported that based on a court order issued on 19th day of July in suit no MCO/1/2021 that the community should constitute an election committee that will produce another CDC chairman in two weeks from the date of the court order, they agreed to hold the election on the 15th of August 2021.

“On the date of the election the self acclaimed chairman hired thugs who disrupted the election process but nobody was maimed, killed or injured. However, because of the rowdy situation people scampered for safety.

“The Traditional Prime Minister was whisked away by the police to a safe place and neither him nor anybody was kidnapped or abducted as it was wrongly reported.

“It is therefore pertinent to state that normalcy has been restored in the community and the Traditional Prime Minister was in the office of the Commissioner of Police today (Wednesday) and had some fruitful discussions”.