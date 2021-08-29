



Commercial motorists in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State on Saturday appealed to the state government to tackle insecurity.

Some of the motorists, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ido-Ekiti, said the road leading to towns in Moba Local Government Area in the state had become dark spot for travellers.

They lamented that several people had been kidnapped on the road allegedly by gunmen in the last two months, while huge ransoms had been paid to secure their release.

One of the motorists, Mr Daniel Alade, said the issue of insecurity along Otun-Ekiti Road needed urgent state and local government intervention.

Alade said it was always difficult for him to travel early in the morning and late in the evening for fear of attack by gunmen and kidnappers in the area.

He appealed to the state and local governments to set up security measures along the area to curb insecurity.

Another motorist, Mr Joseph Abayomi, identified the roads between Ayetoro-Ekiti and Otun-Ekiti, Ilejemeje-Ekiti and Otun-Ekiti as black spots in the area.

Abayomi noted that anyone that drove along the axis always avoid early and late travelling because of the increasing rate of insecurity along the roads leading to the communities.

He said that several people who were not well known by the state government have been kidnapped on the roads and their families were put in confusion on how to raise money for their release.

“As a commercial driver, I hardly travel along Ido-Ekiti to Ayetoro-Ekiti and Otun-Ekiti early and late due to attack by gunmen who often ambush us.

“I ran into some of the kidnappers on Otun Ekiti Road one day, around 6p.m and they instructed me to stop the car, but I refused and drove off with speed.

“Some of my colleagues were not always lucky; some of them will escape with bullet wounds and their passengers will be kidnapped while some of them who have metaphysical powers will confront them and escape.

“I want to appeal to the state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi and local government chairmen in the axis to consider our plight and act fast to end kidnapping and other forms of insecurity in the state,’’ he said.

Mr Mayowa Ogundipe, also a commercial driver, appealed to stakeholders in the security system and other security agencies to take critical steps to put a stop to insecurity in Ekiti State.

Ogundipe said that he escaped gunshots from kidnappers by the whiskers one early morning at exactly 6a.m. while he was travelling from Otun Ekiti to Ido-Ekiti.

He said that 12 persons carrying various ammunitions and cutlasses came out from the roadside bush and instructed him to stop, but he refused and reversed the car with speed.

“I am grateful to God that I am still very much alive. I was ambushed on Otun-Ekiti road as I was travelling to Ido-Ekiti around 6a.m.

“Ekiti roads are no longer safe for both travellers and drivers unless the state government finds a lasting solution to kidnapping in the state,’’ he said.

NAN reports that the roads leading to Ido-Ekiti, Ayetoro Ekiti, Otun-Ekiti, across two local government areas have become hotspots, especially early in the morning and in the evenings.