Nigeria’s foremost cosmetic product formulation and beauty business school, COC Beauty School is putting plans in place for a tour to Morocco for an advanced skincare specialty training that would merge knowledge, fun, and career enhancement.

The COC Beauty School trip to Morocco billed from 9th to 18th October 2021, is a hands-on practical workshop that will be facilitated by Cosmetics Business Coach & Founder of COC Beauty School, Ayo Bassey, and top Moroccan instructors currently practicing in Marrakech.

According to Ayo Bassey, the purpose of the trip is to raise certified African skincare formulators and to upskill them with Moroccan skincare specialty which has been found to be very much in demand in the global skincare industry. Other benefits include learning how to source native ingredients, international certification, new business direction, highly profitable skills to generate up to 50% revenue increase in their businesses or to create new streams of income.

COC Beauty School is carving a niche for itself as Nigeria’s leading beauty school. In 2020, it successfully launched a beauty magazine alongside a beauty and lifestyle TV show, COC Beauty Lab which debuted in November 2020 on DSTV and other platforms. The beauty school also boasts of active alumni from over 20 countries who are making an impact in the African beauty industry, leading the best beauty companies.

Ayo Bassey disclosed that the tour to Morocco will help participants operate their businesses in profitable skincare niches and be able to get a slice of the over $500 global beauty industry pie.

According to her, “The take-home is life-changing. This is not just a tour for enjoyment. This is a tour for career advancement. To some, it will be one of their best decisions in life because it will launch them into a new phase that will keep them forever grateful. We know this as we’ve seen it happen different times with our previous Dubai tours”.

She further noted that due to visa restrictions, the trip will be limited to participants who must either be registered business owners or in paid employment with good account turnovers, and great credibility.

Prior to traveling out to Morocco, successful registrants would have a Covid-19 test and also a Moroccan Skincare Business Strategy Training session with Ayo Bassey, all-inclusive in the registration fees.

Interested participants can DM @cocbeautyschool on Instagram.