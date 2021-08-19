*IDPs in states ’ll require a total of $1.01bn in 2021, says Farouq

ABUJA- Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has lamented that two million Internally Displaced Persons in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe, otherwise known as BAY states, were feeling the heat of climate change in the country.

This came on the heels of revelation by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development,Sadiya Umar Farouq, that the BAY states would need a total of $1.01 billion in 2021.

Even as he said the country was running late, he expressed optimism that Nigeria still had the chance of winning the race against climate change.

Speaking through the Minister of State for Education,Emeka Nwajiuba, Thursday, during the celebration of 2021 World Humanitarian Day, in Abuja, Osinbajo reaffirmed the federal government’s resolve to tackling climate change.

According to him, “An evaluation of the vulnerable populations across Nigeria places the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, host communities in the often climate-induced conflict-affected areas, and returning refugees from Cameroon, Chad and Niger as the populations most at risk and affected by climate change in the country.”

The annual event was held in the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, with the theme: “Climate Change.”

Noting that, “Approximately, there are 2 million IDPs in the BAY (Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe) states”, he said:”

It is my firm belief that although we are running late, we still stand a chance of winning the race against climate change to ensure that no one is left behind, and with the presentations made today by the Ministry and other stakeholders, I believe we are on the right track.”

Earlier, in her welcome address, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, said the government had between 2017 and 2020 spent $3.2 billion to help 5.5 million people affected by crises in the North East.

“Over US$ 3.2 billion has been mobilized for the humanitarian response in the North-East from 2017 to 2020, providing life-saving assistance to over 5.5 million people annually.

“The humanitarian community in Nigeria, including the Government, INGOs, Civil Society, and the UN have done very good work over the years in alleviating human suffering, averting a famine in 2017, and bringing hope to millions of people affected by the conflict.

“However, 8.7 million people in the BAY states need humanitarian assistance in 2021, requiring a total of US$ 1.01 billion.

“In addition, 1.4 million people are displaced in northwest Nigeria and over 1 million in north-central that equally need humanitarian assistance.

“The ongoing conflict continues to be the main driver of humanitarian needs in northeast Nigeria,” she said.

Farouq explained that World Humanitarian Day was being held annually with a view to projecting the need for assistance to humanitarian workers in distress.