By Emmanuel Elebeke

…Challenges FG to show good faith

A civic tech organization, Citizens’ Gavel has expressed concern over the suspension of sitting of EndSARS Panel of Inquiry in Abuja for more than four months.

The group in a statement queried the motive behind the suspension of the panel sitting and demanded immediate restoration of its sitting in order to give justice to aggrieved Nigerians whose rights were violated by the defunct SARS.

To demonstrate its innocence in the suspension of the panel sitting, Citizen’s Gavel challenged federal government to show good faith towards ending police brutality by resolving all issues that led to the suspension.

The statement reads in part: “Our organization has observed that the EndSARS Panel of Inquiry in Abuja has suspended its sitting for more than four months.

“The panel’s mandate is to address the grievances of Nigerians whose rights have been allegedly violated by the Nigeria Police Force and the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) over the years.

“Sequel to establishing the judicial panel of inquiry and restitutions across various states to receive and investigate SARS and police brutality cases, our network of observers has monitored the panel proceedings of 630 cases across 19 states of the federation.

“We are concerned that no substantial progress has been recorded in the Abuja panel; despite being situated in the National Human Rights Commission and a federal panel.

“Hence, we demand that the federal government show good faith towards ending police brutality by resolving all issues that led to the suspension.”

Citizens Gavel is an organization accelerating justice delivery through technology, access to justice, and citizens engagement.