By Elizabeth Osayande

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on Saturday engaged in sanitation exercise across designated areas in Lagos state.

Speaking at the clean-up exercise held in FESTAC and Satellite areas of the state, Bishop of FESTAC ward, Bishop Godwin Egbon, explained that this year’s All Africa Service Project saw a large turnout of members and friends with passion to give back to the society.

His words:”The purpose of the event is to give back to the society by cleaning the environment, rehabilitating of some dilapidated sites etc.

“So members of the church and friends came out enmasse and participated in this project.

“We cleaned FESTAC and satellite wards such as motors packs, in front of Mother and Child Maternity Hospital and other areas.

“To accompany much work, we also employed the services of cart pushers to help evacuate the waste gathered.” Bishop Egbon noted.

Expressing delight over sanitation movement, one of the car dealers in the area, Mr. Abiodun Adebayo, said that it was interesting to see a church rendering this kind of humanitarian services not talking about money.

” Truly the church has shown that they are real followers of Christ that loves cleanliness.” Adebayo stated.

Members of Church of Jesus Christ of latter-day engaging in cleaning exercise as part of 2021All Africa Service Project in FESTAC and Satellite areas of Lagos state.