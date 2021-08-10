Cholera wreaks havoc in Katsina, kills 75

By Bashir Bello

The number of persons who lost their lives to the outbreak of Cholera in Katsina State has risen to 75.

The State’s Commissioner of Health, Yakubu Danja confirmed this while briefing newsmen in the state on Tuesday.

Recall that the earlier number of deaths recorded in the state was put at 60.

Danja said 25 local government areas out of 33 LGAs in the state were so far affected by the outbreak.

ALSO READ: ECOWAS Parliament meet over electricity challenge in Member Countries

Giving the breakdown, the Commissioner said that Funtua Local Government has the highest number of deaths with 18, followed by Charanchi with 14, Jibia 11, Kankara five, while Sabuwa and Rimi recorded four deaths each.

According to him, “The state received the first report of suspected diarrhea and vomiting from 5th May 2021 in Funtua. As of 8th August 2021, a total of 1,534 cases including 75 deaths in 25 LGAs.

“Sixty-seven percent of the reported cases are aged 15 years while three cases were reported for under one-year-old and of all the reported suspected cases, 53 percent are male,” the Commissioner, Danja noted.

Vanguard News Nigeria