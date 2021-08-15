By Umar Yusuf – Yola

The Cholera epidemic ravaging Adamawa state is on the rise as 70 cases have so far been recorded as at Sunday.

This came as the polio virus disease has also been discovered in some communities in the state.

Adamawa State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Sunday, called a stakeholders meeting to map out strategies to contain the spread of the two diseases.

Addressing the meeting attended by health experts, traditional/ religious leaders , civil society organizations, media executives, social mobilization officers, Dr Mrs Selin La,ore observed that already 18 states and the FCT have been ravaged by cholera outbreak.

She disclosed that already, 70 cases have been diagnosed in the state, even as some have been treated and discharged from hospitals .

Dr La,ore, who doubles as the coordinator Cholera Containment Committee of the agency added that local governments so far ravaged are Yola North, Yola South, Girea, Gombi, Mubi North and Guyuk.

She maintained that already, 3 cholera treatment centres have been set in Yola, Tombi and Guyuk as the agency is intensifying efforts to quickly contain the spread of the killer disease.

Commenting on the Polio virus outbreak, Dr Selin attributed the outbreak to poor hygiene and the environment, adding that the disease affects children and adults, but that children are more vulnerable.

” Few years ago, Nigeria was declared a polio-free country, but recently an outbreak of the disease has been uncovered in Adamawa State.”

And so far, one case has been been recorded, even against the backdrop that so many other samples have been sent to Abuja for laboratory tests awaiting confirmation”, Dr Selin La,ore confirmed.

According to her, vigorous immunisation is in progress in all the 21 local government areas of the state and urged parents and guardians to avail their children and wards for immunisation.

She told participants at the meeting as major stakeholders to embarks on serious sentisation of the public on ways and means of preventing the contact of the disease .

