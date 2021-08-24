…Over 150million children subject to child labour , says UNESCO

By Chris Ochayi

The Chinese government has declared that it was ready to work with Nigeria to fight against modern day slavery with a view to creating a better future for the next generation.

The Cultural Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, Li Xuda, who made the commitment while speaking at the “UNESCO International Day 2021 For the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and Its Abolition, in Abuja, regretted that despite the abolition of slave trade several years ago, the modern day slavery still thriving around the globe.

Justifying the theme for this year’s commemoration, “Modern Day Slavery, A National Question: Protecting the Future Generation” Mr. Xuda noted that , “I think this theme has its practical significance though the abolition of slavery happened long time ago.”

Meanwhile, the United Nations Education Scientific Cultural Organization, UNESCO revealed that over 150million children are subject to child labour accounting for 1 in 10 children around the world.

Xuda He said, “Commemorating the past is to address current issues in UNESCO’s member countries and promote social progress. As we are aware, in contemporary times, new forms of slavery have emerged, especially the modern day subtle, concealed and undefended forms of slavery.

For example, today, child and adult slavery and forced labour are illegal in almost all countries, as well as being against international law, but human trafficking for labour and for sexual bondage continues to affect tens of millions of adults and children. So it’s time for us to join hands and seek for solutions to their elimination.

“Also my last point of my speech, China is ready to work with Nigeria to fight against Modern Day Slavery and create a better future for our next generation. “

He recalled that, “The abolition of slavery is a major advancement in human society. Slavery is a system under which people are treated as property to be bought and sold, and are forced to work: Slaves can be held against their will from the time of their capture, purchase, or birth.

“They have no human rights in many aspects. It is no exaggeration to say that under slavery system, all those slaves live a very miserable life. Just like lots of animals. They live-without dignity.

“On one hand, slaves can’t refuse to work; on the other Hand, they are deprived of the right to demand payment. In the eyes of slave owners, slaves are tools that can be used at-will. Therefore, most of those slaves have no enthusiasm and initiative to work.

“We always say that where there is oppression, there is resistance, even rebellion. The night of 22 to 23 August 1791, in Santo Domingo saw the beginning of the uprising that would play a crucial role in the abolition of the transatlantic slave trade. The Santo Domingo slave rebellion weakened the colonial systems, sparking off a revolution and gave the island Independence.

“Since then, the savage slavery system and colonialism gradually became history. Social productivity has been greatly improved, and human society has entered a new stage of development.

“It’s really my great honor to attend “UNESCO International Day 2021 For the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and Its Abolition” at the National Press Centre.

“As we know, the 23 rd of August every year is designated by UNESCO to celebrate this international day. As a member country of UNESCO, China has been playing a very positive role in the implementation of UNESCO Programmes.

“It’s really our pleasure to join the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture to commemorate this historic day in Nigeria and give necessary supports to it. On behalf of the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, I warmly congratulate the opening of this wonderful event and welcome all your presence!

In his presentation, The Secretary General NAT-COM UNESCO, Olagunju said modern day slavery is not history as it still manifest today in form of “child labour, forced marriages, death bondage amongst others”.

Quoting the International Labour Organization, he said “more than 40million people worldwide are victims of modern day slavery which includes minorities, migrants and indigenous people in the country”.

He therefore urged that data should be made available to curb this menace while victims should be taken care of and empowered.