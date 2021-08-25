By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, Wednesday hailed the judiciary for giving him victory in the suit filed by one Okey Ezeala who alleged name forgery on his academic certificates.

It will be recalled that Ezeala recently filed a case against Kalu in a high court of Abia State sitting at Umuahia, the capital.

Ezeala had alleged irregularities in Kalu’s names on his academic certificates.

But delivering judgment on the matter, the judge, Justice A.O. Chijioke dismissed the suit, describing it as frivolous.

The court held it was a pre-election matter and therefore statute-barred.

The court added that Kalu who is representing Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State in the House of Representatives fully complied with the law in his change of name, noting that the claimant also failed to differentiate or prove his claims of forgery and impersonation.

Reacting to the verdict through a statement made available to Journalists in Abuja, Kalu said he has been vindicated by the judiciary.

“As I have always said, God is the God of justice. As a believer in God, I was confident that He would not allow injustice to be meted against me.

Also, as a product of the judiciary, I had absolute confidence in the ability of the judiciary to sustain justice especially when the facts speak so clearly for themselves.

“I have experienced the competence of the judiciary from the time of the elections, tribunal and court of appeal. So, I was certain that the judiciary would sustain their fairness and gladly, they did not disappoint me. I thank my supporters who believed in me, who stood by me and showed great concern during this period.

“It has been a horrible two years, going in and out of court. The idea of this litigation was to distract me from working for the people of Bende, however, I have refused to be distracted”, he said.