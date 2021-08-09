By Etop Ekanem

Following securing Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC’s first Fintech license and a $1.5 million pre-seed funding round, digital investment platform, Chaka, has partnered with TradingView, an online charting platform, to spot investment opportunities in global markets.

The partnership will enable pro-traders and businesses across Africa to have direct access to over 11,000 assets trading on international stock markets, advanced charts, and trading ideas, among other key trading advantages.

This partnership makes Chaka the first African broker to launch TradingView for retail investors and businesses in Africa. The benefits of this collaboration to Chaka’s clients include access to advanced tools for effective trading analysis, access to a wide trading community and real-time trading ideas, personalized onboarding, and account support.

Commenting on the partnership, Tosin Osibodu, Co-founder and CEO, Chaka Technologies, said: “We are proud to announce this partnership with TradingView, which aligns with our mission to enable borderless digital investing for every African. As we work to expand our footprints on the continent, one of our key objectives is to identify and harness strategic partnerships such as this, as well as leverage our proprietary infrastructure, to deliver world-class, leading tools and platforms for Africans to invest, trade, and build lasting wealth.”

Also speaking 0on the partnership, Pierce Crosby, General Manager, TradingView, said:“At TradingView, we’re constantly seeking opportunities to expand and strengthen the TradingView community as we do with our tools. TradingView never stops expanding and today, we’re excited to announce the release of our first Nigerian stockbroker, Chaka. We’re delighted that African traders and businesses can now access TradingView through a local, licensed broker and we look forward to building on top of this partnership.”

With this partnership, investors with Chaka can use their brokerage accounts on TradingView’s platform to trade directly on its charts and enjoy the platform’s community features and analytical tools combined with Chaka’s pricing, execution speed, and hands-on customer support. Chaka’s customers can have access to TradingView’s investment community online, which has over 15.5 million active investors, as well as 6 million trading ideas and 34 million user-created charts.