All roads lead to the Warri Kingdom tomorrow as the new Olu, Omoba Emiko Tsola, ascends the throne of his forefathers amid celebration.

As the historical event draws nearer, eye-witnesses have described the intensive preparations ahead of the coronation ceremony as mind blowing.

From the Warri mainland down to the coronation venue at Ode-Itsekiri Island, is already wearing a new look. Just as the attractive renovations, heavily-branded streets and exquisitely decorated edifices are the heights of preparation for the historic event.

Airport shuttles can be observed plying to and from fully-booked hotels, moving guests from all walks of life. Coming off the heels of Prince Tsola Emiko recently completing his Idaniken Rite of Seclusion, the natives are looking forward to Saturday’s coronation.

Locals and noblemen alike recognize the epoch-making nature of the coronation and its statutory role towards generating harmony and unity both within Warri Kingdom and its immediate environs.

The Prime Regent of Warri Kingdom, Prince Emmanuel Okotiebo spoke enthusiastically of the good fortune set to accompany Omoba Emiko’s coronation as the Olu of Warri.

“From that 21st upwards, it is a new beginning in Delta State and Itsekiri Land. More progress and love. The schedule for the Royal Coronation Ceremony has been published following an announcement by the Warri Council of Kingmakers.”

Meanwhile, the central planning committee are working tirelessly to accommodate the high-calibre of guests set to grace the event.”

Speaking on behalf of the Council of Chiefs, Dr Eugene Ikomi, the Secretary of Warri Council of Chiefs, gave an update regarding preparations for the coronation, stating that “A visit to the coronation site shows very clearly that we are on course.

The amphitheater is almost complete and the city itself is agog with activities. Certainly, 21st of August, 2021 is sacrosanct.

”Dating back to 1480, when the Kingdom was founded, Warri has had a diverse lineage of royals. A powerful new generation has now come of age, and Itsekiri indigenes strongly believe that Prince Emiko’s reign heralds a new dawn.