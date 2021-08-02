By Gabriel Olawale

Nigeria’s fast-growing lubricants and engine oil firm, CDN Oil and Lubricants Limited has entered into partnership with JT Autos, a leading distributor of lubricants and auto spare parts, to expand the distributorship of its quality and efficient engine oil products in Plateau State.

The Managing Director of the firm, Dr. Chukwuka Nwokolo, in a statement, said the partnership will ensure massive expansion and wider reach of its brand of quality products, in line with the company’s vision of becoming the household name for engine oil and lubricants in Nigeria.

According to Nwokolo, “We are glad to announce that CDN Oil and Lubricants has entered into a partnership with Plateau’s leading distributor of lubricants and auto spare parts, JT Autos, to expand our distribution base in furtherance of our plans to be the leading marketer of affordable, efficient and quality engine oil and lubricants in Nigeria.

“We are confident that this partnership will boost our customer base, ensuring that our products are readily available and easily accessible to customers within Plateau’s lubricants market.”

“We are certain to leverage on the knowledge, trust and confidence, which JT Autos has gathered for the several years it has led Plateau’s lubricants distributorship market to write our name in gold in the heart of our customers with our quality range of CDN products.”

Reassuring its customers and other users of lubricants that the company will always deliver products that meet best global standards, Nwokolo said, “We have positioned our brand within the Nigerian market over the past 19 months to be a tested and trusted premium engine oil.

“As we strive to achieve further expansion and boost returns on investments for our investors and distributors, we reassure Nigerians value for their money, as well as the sustenance of the confidence and trust reposed on us by you, our esteemed consumers.”