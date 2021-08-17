Casualisation: Itsekiri graduates threaten to shut Chevron’s operations

Operations of Chevron Nigeria Limited, CNL, in Warri South, Warri South-West, and Warri North Local Government Areas of Delta State, might be shut down in the next 28 days by members of the National Association of Itsekiri Graduates, NAIG, if the oil giant fails to implement “reclassification of our Itsekiri Graduates of VTP5/OTP2 and VTP6.”



The ultimatum, which took effect yesterday was the fallout of an enlarged media briefing, held at the national secretariat of NAIG in Warri, Delta State, yesterday.



President of NAIG, Ben Eburajolor, who addressed newsmen, said the 146 members of NAIG in VTP5/OTP2 and VTP6 programmes, should be engaged as staff of Chevron or else they would take their destinies in their hands and shut down the company’s operation in Itsekiri land.



Eburajolor, said the affected Itsekiri graduate trainees, were promised employment and asked to resign from their former jobs by Chevron, adding that they have been found competent in their various locations and non has violated any of the company’s laid down rules, regulations or safety procedures.

According to him, the time difference between the VTP4, which were reclassified January 1, 2015, and VTP5/OTP2, was just six months and all the OTP2 were deplored to field, before the VTP4 to assist in the then acute personnel shortage in various offshore locations.



“On the Job Learning (OJL) has since been completed by both VTP5/OTP2 and VTP6. Crude oil price that they claimed was the reason for not reclassifying then, has since risen and stable to above $70/pbl. Meanwhile, VTP4 was reclassified with a price below $40/pbl.”



“His Majesty, the Olu of Warri Ogiame Ikenwoli of blessed memory, intervened on behalf of them (Chevron) in 2017 and the management of CNL promised to do the needful the following year, which was 2018, but till now, nothing has been done or heard from them.”



Claiming that an official of Chevron (name withheld) who is the present Joint Venture Director (JVD) of Chevron had vowed that over his dead body, would the 146 Itsekiri be reclassified, NAIG accused some Itsekiri leaders of “Aiding and abetting CNL to use and dump our VTP5/OTP2 & VTP6 brothers and sisters, because of their selfish gains. As an association, we say no to saboteurs.



“It should be noted that their reclassification should be backdated to January 2016 and January 2017 for VTP5/OTP2 and VTP6 respectively; Resume Operation and Maintenance (O&M) training with employment immediately as enshrined in our Memorandum of Understanding, MoU; Community development in oil-producing areas should resume immediately and all Itsekiri host community to CNL should be given electricity and portable drinking water.”

Vanguard News Nigeria