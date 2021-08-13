By Ephraim Oseji

Following the success recorded in its 2020 edition, professional awards platform, Careers Influencer Awards has transitioned into a bigger platform to reach a wider audience across Africa. With this transition came a new identity for the brand and a new name, Africa Influencer Awards. The new direction will seek to expand the brand scope and accommodate other equally relevant aspects of the professional circle across Africa.

The Africa Influencers Awards is an annual initiative curated by the Pan African digital management magazine, The WorkBooth Magazine, to identify and celebrate African Professionals and Businesses that have made significant impact on their stakeholders. Its maiden edition awarded 50 professionals across Africa including Olufemi Ibitoye, Wale Olajumoke, May Ogoibe, Toyin Adesola, Adeniyi-Adeleye Sandton and Yewande Jinadu. Others awardees such as marketing expert, Fiyin Toyo, HR expert, Olufunke Amobi, Leke Oshiyemi and Modou Njie from The Gambia, were also part of the winners and were selected by an external panel as elite members of the Awards Platinum Club.

Unlike the previous edition that focused solely on people who have been influential to the career growth of their colleagues and subordinates, the 2021 edition will also recognize organisations, institutions and brands that have shown interest in their customers, staff and community. The decision to go this route, according to the platform’s management team is in recognition of the fact that although the workplace plays a significant role in Africa’s development, there are areas that deserve to be spotlighted alongside to make for a balanced and well-rounded platform.

“For us at The Workbooth Magazine, we believe so much in constantly pushing the envelope and improving on our success. It is to this end we have seen the need to expand the scope of our awards platform. The previous edition saw a lot of people from different parts of Africa show keen interest for which we are grateful and we thought to rename the platform to reflect our new thinking.

We also added a few more categories that seek to recognize the effort of establishments that are committed to customer experience and innovation. This way, we now have a robust platform that celebrates both individuals and businesses. We hope to call for nomination in the coming weeks and we are confident of the quality of entries we will receive”, Tunde Success-Osideko, Publisher of The Workbooth Magazine said.

The platform has since announced August 1-31, 2021 as the period for nomination and released the link for the public to vote in the existing categories as well as the newly introduced ones such as Mentor Award in recognition of the impact of mentoring on careers and growth, Line Manager Award, to showcase the impact of line management on business performance and employee engagement, Customer Centric Award, to shine the spotlight on businesses who are exceptional in how they treat their customers and Innovative Organisation Award to recognize organisations with innovative products and services as validated through the voice of the customers.