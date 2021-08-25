…pray at the newly constructed Christian Chapel of Worship

Cardinal John Olorunfemi Onaiyekan, Archbishops and Bishops of the Catholic Church in Nigeria, on Tuesday, visited Governor Ifeanyi #Ugwuanyi of #Enugu State, at the Government House, Enugu, where they prayed at newly constructed Christian Chapel of Worship at the state’s Seat of Power.

The Cardinal, Archbishops and Bishops are in Enugu State for the Second Plenary Meeting of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), holding at Holy Ghost Cathedral, Ogui, Enugu.

It is expected that the leadership of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) and Methodist Church of Nigeria, will also visit the Enugu State Government House Chapel to offer prayers.

Welcoming the Catholic Clergymen, Gov. Ugwuanyi described the visit as both historic and spiritually elevating, stressing that “it is a rare privilege that will remain evergreen and most treasured in our hearts”.

The governor who pointed out the magnificent edifice is the first Chapel built within the precincts of Enugu State Government House, thanked them for offering prayers for the government and good people of Enugu State.

Gov. Ugwuanyi implored the Clergymen to continue to pray for his administration, the state and Nigeria, for more grace of God, adding that the state government is profoundly grateful to God for his innumerable blessings.

“Please accept my deep appreciation for your spiritual leadership, the enthronement of moral standards for humanity, the pursuit of world peace and the building of a better society. I pray that Almighty God continues to give you the strength, wisdom and discernment for your herculean assignment on earth”, the governor said.

Dignitaries at the event include the President, Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria, Most Rev. Augustine Obiora Akubeze, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Onitsha Ecclesiastical Province, Most Rev. Valerian Okeke; the host Bishop, Most Rev. Callistus Onaga; the former Governor of old Anambra State, Senator Dr. Jim Ifeanyichukwu Nwobodo, the Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly ably represented by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Uche Ugwu, the Chief Judge of Enugu State, Hon. Justice Priscilla Ngozi Emehelu, the President, State Customary Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice George Nnamani and the member representing Enugu East/ Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency, Hon. Prince Cornelius Nnaji.

Others were the State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Augustine Nnamani, former President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, former Minister of Aviation, Amb. Mrs. Fidelia Njeze, the Chairman, Enugu State Traditional Rulers’ Council, HRH Amb. Lawrence Agubuzu, Honourable Members of the State House of Assembly, State Executive Council Members, Judges of the Enugu State Judiciary, the President, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Enugu State Chapter, Prof. Fred Eze, etc.