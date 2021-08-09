Captain Hosa Okunbo

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, 2020 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Edo state has paid tribute to the late Captain Hosa Wells Okunbo noting that his achievements in the international business circuit did not derail him from the promotion of his Bini culture.

Noting his philanthropy to worthy causes and in the building of churches, in a tribute titled “Captain Hosa Wells Okunbo: One of a Kind,” he said:

I learnt today (Sunday, August 8, 2021) of the passing on to glory of Captain Hosa Wells Okunbo. I thank God for an exemplary life of service. Captain Hosa was a leader and role model who through his compassion and generosity, demonstrated the true essence of success:- living meaningfully and in faithful commitment to the greater purpose of one’s life.

Captain Hosa earned the respect and affection of many in the country and beyond with his remarkable personal accomplishments which saw him triumph in all the territories accessible to man. He was exceptional as an aviator, formidable and incredibly successful as an oil and gas magnate, Security consultant and no doubt a force to reckon with in agriculture.

As one of the true icons to have walked our ground, he had a special knack and the visionary brilliance to recognize opportunities long before others could see them, and the discipline and talent to build efficient systems and organizations out of bold ideas. He was a man of many dreams and ambitions who was able to defeat the limitations of the circumstances surrounding his birth and claim a prominent spot in our national memory. He was a solution provider.

Although Captain was an international businessman of repute, he was equally proud of his culture and tradition and was detribalized. Through personal achievements and contributions, he showed the world the true spirit and potential of the Edo people.

Captain Hosa’s personal warmth and philanthropy endeared him to many, all of whom now bear witness to his unfettered kindness. To everyone who needed help and support, he was ready to offer his ears, network and economic strength. This philanthropic nature of his was borne out of his unwavering love for God. As such, he can proudly say as in 2 Timothy 4 verses 7-8:

“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course. I have kept the faith. Hence, there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day and not to me only, but unto all of them that love His appearing.”

Personally, Capitano as I respectfully called him was not just a beloved elder brother and friend, he was also a God sent helper who supported me tremendously in every endeavor of life. He assisted me to build churches and was always willing to give to the work of God. Indeed, a million parts do not come close to account for the beauty he brought to this life. If it were possible, I will give anything to have him back one more moment, for one more memory as there was no time to say goodbye; but I am consoled because heaven is one star brighter. This is because Captain has not died. He has only transited to be with his maker having fulfilled his purpose.

Philippians 1 verse 21 reminds us:

“to live is Christ and to die is gain”.

Therefore,

“O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy victory?” (1 Corinthians 15: 55).

We will celebrate his life and the measure of its worth. We will remember him in every tomorrow. We will remember the joy he gave, the laughter he shared and the smile he wore. We will honour his legacy.

I am grateful to his family for sharing Captain with us, and send my most heartfelt condolences to them at this very difficult hour. I pray that the Almighty God would grant them and all who knew Captain, the strength to bear this separation and may He, in His infinite mercies, grant Captain Hosa Wells Okunbo eternal rest. Amen.

