Senator Ehigie Uzamere has mourned the passage of Captain Hosa Okunbo, saying he was more than a friend or brother.

In a tribute in which he noted the good deeds of the deceased businessman, Senator Uzamere said:

“Our life is a gift from the Creator. Your gift back to the Creator is what you do with your life”. Billy Mills

“Death, you have no sting. I will not cry. I will not be weighed down. I will not brood. No, death cannot sadden me. You only took Capt Hosa’s voice, eye contact, feelings and emotions. You didn’t touch his soul. Capt’s soul is with God our Creator.

“At birth, it is a known fact that, that life will surely die. Our life is an unsolicited gift from God our Creator. It pleased God 63 years ago, to gift the house of Pa Amos Okunbo with a son whom they named Idahosa.

“Hosa as he was popularly called, appreciated God’s immense favour bestowed on him. God gave him intelligence, He gave him wife and children, He gave him wealth, He gave him humility.

“He knew he had to give back to God in appreciation of His numerous blessings. Hosa touched lives individually, not minding status or where the person was from. He impacted on society through many he employed in his numerous establishments.

“He loved his Benin heritage and promoted her culture. He loved his immediate family and discharged his duties as a devoted family man.

“But just as our gift of life is unsolicited, God does not seek our input whenever He wants any of us back. Today 8th August 2021, the death knell tolled for the permanent Captain, and he answered.

“Hosa was not just another Benin man, he was more than a friend and a brother. Fare thee well my brother.

“You have run your race, and breasted the tape. May God forgive you your sins, and count all your good deeds in your favour.

“On behalf of the House of Ehigie Uzamere, I commiserate with his wife, children, his extended family and numerous friends”.

