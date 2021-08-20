Cannabis use on the agenda as ACPN convenes national conference

The use of medical cannabis is one of the main issues for discussion as pharmacists, under the aegis of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria, ACPN, next month hold their 40th anniversary and Annual National Scientific Conference to deliberate on pressing national issues as pertaining to their profession.

Tagged “Abuja Declaration: Equipping Community Pharmacists for Universal Health Coverage”; the 40th-anniversary conference billed to convene in Abeokuta which will be chaired by the chairman of Access Bank, Dr Mrs Dere Awosika, will have the executive governor of Ogun state, Prince Dr Dapo Abiodun, as a special guest of honour.

To mark the milestone, the body will also be honouring various public figures who have shown consistency and dedication to development over the years. Awardees are to include former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo and Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwoolu, among others.

Other activities billed for the 5-day conference, include a practical training programme facilitated by United States pharmacists for local pharmacists, designed to enable them to administer COVID vaccines from their pharmacy stores.

The body’s National Chairman, Dr Adekola Samuel Oluwaoromipin MAW, DSA, told journalists in Lagos, “We will look at the needs and facts of cannabis use in the eyes of science.”

The Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, is also expected to grace the occasion, alongside a retinue of dignitaries including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Alake of Egbaland Oba Adedotun Gbadebo and a host of others.

