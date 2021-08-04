By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Calm has returned to Jos after an attempt to disrupt the fragile peace at the Gada Biu area of Jos North local government area of Plateau State.

There was a breach of peace in the said area on Tuesday evening as residents scamper for safety as the result of sporadic gunshots but security agents promptly intervened although two trucks were said to have been burnt.

Although some people said some youths were trying to revenge the large-scale destruction in the Irigwe chiefdom of neighbouring Bassa local government area but the natives of the area denied such.

In a statement by the Secretary General, Irigwe Development Association, Danjuma Auta, “It has come to our notice, the news making the rounds on social media, that the incident which took place yesterday evening where two trucks are said to have been set ablaze is as a result of a reprisal attack following killing, burning and destruction of farmlands in Irigwe chiefdom.

“We want to make it very clear that it has no connection at all with our homeland attacks, as the perpetrators of the acts in Gada Biu, Jos north LGA, did not do that on our behalf. Our people have no intention now or in the future to take vengeance against those attacking us.

“Therefore, whoever carried out the act yesterday did so on his/their own, more so that Gada Biu is a metropolitan community consisting of so many diverse people and tribes. We condemn in its entirety such unlawful and ungodly act trusting that the perpetrators will be fished out and brought to book.”

Meanwhile, Makut Macham, the Director of Press and Public Affairs to Governor Simon Lalong reacting to the said breach of peace noted, “Jos, the capital city of Plateau State is calm and peaceful as there is no cause for alarm.

“The breach of peace reported around Gada Biyu, Jos North LGA has been put under control following swift response by security agencies. The security personnel responded to the incident where some youths reportedly obstructed traffic and set ablaze two trucks on the highway.

“The intervention of the security personnel immediately brought the situation under control as the youths were dispersed and the road cleared, thereby restoring traffic flow.

“With the return of normalcy around Gada Biyu and environs, the Government is urging citizens to avoid any act that could lead to the breakdown of law and order.”