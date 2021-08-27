.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Coalition of Youth Organisations, CYO, in Imo State, on Friday gave 24 hours ultimatum to the State Chapter of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association, IPMA, to re-open their filling stations or “face the consequences of subjecting Imolites to unhealthy tensions.”

The group led by the State Chairman Nigeria Youth Organisation, NYO, Prince Fortune Chinonso and the President, Imo Hope for Good Governance, Anaemem Obikaeze, among others issued the warning in Owerri, following the oil marketers strike that has entered the fourth day.

They were of the view that the youths could not keep quiet and suffer from what they know nothing about.

According to the youths, “The State of Socio-economic impasse in Imo State which has caused heavy pandemonium in different sectors in the State which has gotten to the brim of concern of the State Youths Stakeholders in Imo State under the Coalition of Youth Organisations in the State.

“The Youths through the CYO, give Petroleum Marketers 24 hours to call off the strike as the strike is potentially inimical to the wellbeing of the citizens especially the youths in the State.

“The youths said they cannot sit by and watch some people inflict untold hardship on the people, especially the youths and the general public as a result of the problem they did not cause.”

They argued that “The Petroleum Marketers would have done was to respect the appeal on the said judgement in their favour and a sign that Governor Uzodimma has respect for the rule of law even when his government was not instrumental to the problem initially.

“The Petroleum Marketers must prove that they are not working against the governor Uzodimma led administration by calling off the strike and subjecting themselves to the peaceful early resolution of the matter, failing, they will take an action the marketers will not like.”

Vanguard News Nigeria