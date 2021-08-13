CACOL lauds reduction of pension for former governors

CACOL Chairman, Dabo Adeniran

By Olayinka Ajayi, LAGOS

The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, CACOL, has commended the Speaker of Lagos House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, over the reduction of pension for former governors and other officials by 50 percent.

Chairman of the group, Dabo Adeniran, gave the commendation while speaking in a consultative meeting with members of the group in Lagos on “Prioritizing Anti-corruption and accountability issues during the coming 2023 general election”.

While encouraging members, called C-Gates, he insisted that to fight corruption, members must have courage to face the abnormalities ravaging the society.

According Adeniran: “The bold moves displayed by Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa to slash pension of former governors and other officials deserves high commendation.

“We are supposed to develop and display such level of courage to be part of this organisation. We have a good working relationship with the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC.

“Anybody representing the grassroots, who is not working in the interest of the grassroots, should be ostracized.”

Recall that the Lagos State House of Assembly recently approved the report of its Committee on Establishment, which recommended the reduction of the pension to former governors and other officials by 50 percent.

Vanguard News Nigeria