By David Odama – Lafia

There is strong indications that Governor Sule Abdullahi of Nasarawa State may reshuffle his cabinet today even as some Commissioners may return their positions.

Sources closed to the government house told Vanguard exclusively that the governor has concluded arrangements to drop some of his kitchen cabinets while some would be reappointed.

Those most likely to be reappointed include the State information Commissioner, Dogo Shammah, the first serving Journalist to be appointed as a commissioner since the creation of the state, in 1996 by the Sani Abacha administration.

Vanguard learns that others who may be reappointed include the Commissioner for Education, Local government, and Chieftaincy affairs.

Meanwhile, a meeting between the governor and the cabinet members is currently in progress in the government House, Lafia.

