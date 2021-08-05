By Olasunkanmi Akoni & Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State have congratulated governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr Godwin Emefiele, as he turns 60.

President Buhari in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, appreciated the economist/banker for his patriotic service to the country at a time of stiff economic challenges, praying that his efforts would yield positive dividends for the generality of Nigerians to reap

The President, who rejoiced with the CBN boss in his new age, also wished him good health and greater service to fatherland.

Buhari said: “It gives me great pleasure to rejoice with you on the occasion of your diamond jubilee. Kindly accept the felicitations of myself, family and Nigerians at this auspicious milestone.

“As governor of Nigeria’s apex bank, you have rendered selfless service to your country at a most challenging period of our economic development, and I salute your commitment, passion and doggedness.

“As you continue to build on these achievements, it is my hope that your efforts translate to more positive results on the nation’s economy for improved living standards we envisage for our people.

“While using this medium to pray Almighty God to bless you with many more years in good health and service to your fatherland, please accept my best wishes and personal regards.’’

The President also felicitated with the Founder/Chairman of BUA Group and Chairman, France-Nigeria Business Council, Abdul Samad Rabiu, on the occasion of his 61st birthday.

He extolled “the business mogul and extraordinary philanthropist for his leadership and compassion through the proactive protective measures against COVID-19 he helped to put in place, including social protection for the poor and needy at a time a lot of families are struggling to cope with the effects of the pandemic.”

The president commended Rabiu for complementing government efforts at job creation, poverty reduction and economic stability through his diverse investments spanning key business sectors of the Nigerian economy.

He prayed God almighty to sustain the celebrant with long life and happiness.

On his part, Governor Sanwo-Olu did not only congratulate the CBN governor on his birthday but also described him as an invaluable asset to Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu, whose remarks were contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, noted that the CBN governor’s inputs to the nation’s economy and the financial sector were a clear testament to his visionary leadership.

Sanwo-Olu added that the renowned economist and banker had used his wealth of experience for the benefit of the private sector, especially the banking industry, at a most challenging period of the country’s economic development.

He said: “On behalf of my adorable wife, Ibijoke and the good people of Lagos State, I heartily congratulate the CBN governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele on the occasion of his Diamond Jubilee.”

“Attaining the age of 60 years in grace is worth celebrating, considering Emefiele’s remarkable track records in the financial world, which have earned him an enviable place as Governor of Nigeria’s apex bank.

‘’Over the years, Emefiele has proved his worth as a good manager of human and capital resources in both public and public sectors.

“As CBN governor, Emefiele has been a worthy partner in our administration’s quest to building a Greater Lagos for millions of Lagosians, by creatively working with us in some areas of interventions aimed at building institutions for sustainable economic growth and development of Lagos State.

“Mr. Emefiele’s intellectual input to the nation’s economy in this global economic depressing period has helped in no small measure to stabilise the business environment, while restoring confidence in the ecosystem.

“As Mr. Godwin Emefiele celebrates his Diamond Jubilee, I wish him good health and more fruitful years. I pray that God will continue to preserve and grant him good health to enable him render more service to humanity and our dear nation.”

