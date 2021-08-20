Buhari reappoints registrar Oloyede, Rasheed, Bobboyi for JAMB, NUC, UBEC jobs

By Joseph Erunke

President Muhammadu Buhari

THE Federal Ministry of Education, Friday, announced the reappointments of Professor Ishaq Oloyede and Professor Abubakar Rasheed as the Registrar/Chief Executive of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, and the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, NUC, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

A statement to this effect by the Director of Press and Public Affairs in the ministry, Mr. Bem Goong, said the president also reappointed Hamid Bobboyi as Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC.

While Oloyede and Rasheed are to serve another five-year term, Bobboyi will serve another four-year term.

Similarly, President Buhari approved the re-appointment of Professor Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe as Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) for a second term of four years and the appointment of Professor Promise Mebine as the Director/Chief Executive of the National Mathematical Centre for a tenure of five years.

All the appointments, according to the statement, were based on the recommendation of the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu.

The statement said Oloyede and Rasheed’s appointments take effect from 1st August 2021 while that of Mebine took effect from 17 and Bobboyi’s from August 21, 2021.

Vanguard News Nigeria