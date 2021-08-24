…As Ikpeazu, Uzodimma mourn Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi, Adanma Okpara

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari and some state governors, yesterday, joined other Nigerians to mourn the death of Mrs Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi, widow of Nigeria’s first military Head of State, Maj-Gen. Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi.

Lady Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi died at 97, yesterday, less than 24 hours after the death of the wife of the late Premier of the defunct Eastern region, Dr Michael Okpara.

Both of them hailed from Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State.

The President in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, affirmed “Lady Victoria’s incredible strength and exceptional courage during one of the darkest moments in our nation’s history.”

The President noted that the former First Lady will be remembered for laying a solid foundation for women’s leadership role in the seat of power and as a founding member of the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association, she passionately championed the welfare and well-being of families of military officers.

According to the statement, “the President recognises that 55 years after the death of General J. T. Aguiyi-Ironsi, Lady Victoria never stopped working for the greater good of Nigeria, for peace, stability, healing and reconciliation in the land.

“The President sincerely hopes that Lady Victoria’s labours for the country will not be in vain, and joins all Nigerians in praying for the repose of the soul of the departed and comfort for those who mourn.”

She was personification of finest ideals—Ikpeazu

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, while mourning Mrs Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi, said: “The now late Noble Lady Aguiyi Ironsi, bore with great equanimity and strength, the death of her dear husband at the height of his career, after just six months in office as Head of State and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in July 1966 and has since then remained strong and committed to the ideals of an egalitarian society.

“Here in Abia, Noble Lady Aguiyi Ironsi became a personification of the finest ideals of public service and a permanent resource person to successive First Ladies in our state. Till death, she carried herself with great dignity and charisma.”

Ikpeazu in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka, observed that “Lady Aguiyi Ironsi was undeterred by the tragic death of her husband and managed to groom her children to become great and responsible members of society, who also imbibed the finest ideals of public service, especially her first son, a successful career diplomat, His Excellency, Ambassador Tom Aguiyi Ironsi, Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Togo and a former Minister of State, Defence.

“The governor is grateful to God for keeping Noble Lady Aguiyi Ironsi to live up to 97 years at a time when life expectancy in Nigeria is on the decline.”

Gov. Ikpeazu also noted that the death of Noble Lady Aguiyi Ironsi, 24 hours after the death of Lady Adanma Okpara bears some philosophical significance.

“The death, in quick succession, of these two iconic Abia women, is very significant. They were both great historical icons. They were both First Ladies. They were both from Umuahia, our state capital.”

On Lady Adanma Okpara’s death

Reacting to the death of Lady Adanma Okpara, who was married to the Premier of the old Eastern Region from 1959 to 1966, Ikpeazu said “The spousal support she provided to her late husband was instrumental to the monumental success he recorded as Premier.

“Widowed since December 1984, Lady Adanma Okpara remained a model of excellent womanhood. She was a fountain of knowledge from which most women, especially, here in Abia, drank freely.”

The governor noted with satisfaction that “the now late Lady Adanma Okpara remained at her husband’s house in Umuegwu, Ohuhu, Umuahia and continued to play the role of a mother, grandmother and community leader till her final days.

“Her death has robbed us of one of our most iconic female living legends.”

Ikpeazu condoled with the bereaved families and prayed to God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

Uzodimma mourns Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi, Adanma Okpara

Also, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State described the deceased as exemplary in their lifestyle and pillars of support to their husbands, both in areas of governance and administration.

Uzodimma said though Dame Aguiyi-Ironsi was Frist Lady for only seven months (January to July 1966), her carriage in and out of office spoke volumes about her upbringing as a former student of Holy Rosary Convent School, Okigwe from where she met her husband in 1953 at 16.

The governor said Aguiyi-Ironsi and Okpara’s widows continued to inspire the younger women in politics, governance and administration with their outstanding behaviour, years after they exited the office, and that both matriarchs would be sorely missed by all who came in contact with them.

