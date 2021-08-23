President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Nigerian athletes on their outstanding achievements at the just concluded World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya.

The president’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement issued by his Special Adviser, Mr Femi Adesina, on Monday in Abuja.

The president commended the team and their handlers for “showcasing to the world that Nigeria is blessed with some of the best talents in the world of sport who by dint of hardwork and perseverance can dazzle anytime and anywhere.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian U20 team won four gold and three bronze medals to finish third on the final medals table.

President Buhari believed that the sports ambassadors in Nairobi and the entire contingent had every reason to celebrate their well-deserved laurels, while putting the track and field world on notice of their intentions to surpass their achievements in the nearest future.

He thanked the victorious athletes for flying the country’s flag high at the competition, breaking new records from personal bests and national records all the way to championship record.

The president joined all Nigerians in celebrating the patriots for “reinforcing the can-do and resilient spirit of Nigerians at the Championships’’.

