By Musa Sokoto

BUA group has offers scholarships, to 50 indigenes of Wamakko local Government to study courses of their choice at Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto.

The group also donated Classroom furniture and other educational materials to various primary schools in the state as part of its continued corporate social responsibility.

Speaking during the distribution exercise, the managing Director of BUA Cement Sokoto Yusuf Haliru Binji represented by the Director plant operation Aliyu Muhammad said BUA group would continue to support it’s host communities with social amenities to improve their well-being.

He further stated that the group trained 50 women in make up and beauty as part of its women empowerment program.

It could be recalled BUA group in recent times handed over School , Clinic and Mosque to Grifshi a community in Wamakko local Government.

The group also donated Cement and medicament to communities for improve health status and infrastructural development.

Binji however expressed delight with the support and cooperation the company enjoyed from the host community.

He reiterated the BUA group determination to improve social and economic development of the area.

In his remarks the local Government Chairman in the area Bello Haliru Guiwa thanked the management the BUA group for their continued support to the people of the local Government.

He assured that, his local government would give all necessary support for Sustainable growth of the cement company.