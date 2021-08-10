…As body launches request management system, chatbot

By Elizabeth Osayande

The head of the Nigeria national office, West African Examination Council, WAEC, Mr Patrick Areghan has on Tuesday announced the timetable for the conduct of this West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE for school candidates.

According to the body, the examination will run from Monday, August 16 to Friday October 8 across the sub-regions, with Nigeria concluding her examination on September 30.

Mr. Areghan also announced launch of WAEC request management system/ chatbot at a press briefing held at WAEC national office, Yaba, Lagos.

He said:” We have invited you here today to acquaint you with the preparations we have made for the smooth and successful conduct of the WASSCE (SC) 2021 as well as to witness the official launch of our newest product – REQUEST MANAGEMENT SYSTEM AND WAEC-CHATBOT, designed to address the immediate needs of our stakeholders.

“In accordance with the Final International Timetable, the WASSCE (SC) 2021 will take place throughout the sub-region from Monday, 16th August to Friday, 8th October, 2021. However, the examination will end in Nigeria on 30th September, 2021 – spanning a period of seven (07) weeks.

“The statistics for the examination shows that Nineteen Thousand, Four Hundred and Twenty Five (19,425) recognized secondary schools, comprising Eight Thousand and Fifty-Two (8.052) public and Eleven Thousand Three Hundred and Seventy-Three (11,373) private schools, spread across the nooks and crannies of the thirty-six (36) states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja would be presenting a total of One Million, Five Hundred and Seventy-Three Thousand, Seven Hundred and Eighty-Nine (1,573,789) candidates, comprising 792,620 males (50.36%) and 781,169 females (49.64%), for the examination. Candidates would be examined in 76 subjects, made up of 197 papers. About 25,000 senior teachers would be participating in the examination as supervisors” he said.

On the reasons this year’s examination will be conducted in the month of August instead May/June, WAEC boss explained that the need to present an international timetable coupled with the disruption caused by Covid-19; the need to align with Nigeria’s emergency academic calendar; and the request by the federal government were factors responsible for the shift in date.

Mr Areghan who noted that the management will adhere to Covid-19 protocols, including ensuring compliance by all stakeholders, said that body was liaising with security agencies to ensure smooth sail of the examination.

The WAEC boss also reiterated the body zero-tolerance stance against all forms of malpractices; rogue- website operators; the so called miracle centres.

Part of his statement: “We are also closely watching out for the so-called ‘Special’ or ‘Miracle’ centres. These are not coinages by WAEC. They exist only in the imaginations of the perpetrators and patronizers. Even though we cannot claim to be oblivious of such a scenario, they are centres where candidates are promised assistance for cheap grades by ‘examination contractors’. We will definitely not allow them. No matter how remotely located they are, our in-built anti-malpractice mechanism will fish them out. It will not be wise to spend a whole six years preparing for the examination, only to end up not getting any result. So please, be warned!”

The Head of WAEC, Nigeria called on candidates to ensure that they have their National identification number, NIN as candidates will not be allowed to take subsequent examination.

His words: “Let me also use this medium to announce that as we continue to make progress in the conduct of the Council’s business in Nigeria, National Identification Number (NIN) will become a major requirement for registration for the WASSCE examination with effect from the WASSCE for School Candidates, 2022 and subsequent diets (No NIN, no entry!).

“This means that all prospective candidates must register with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and get their National Identification Number (NIN). This is in line with the Federal Government’s Policy, as directed by the Federal Ministry of Education. ” He said.

Mr. Areghan who thanked the Honourable Minister of Education for his support, added that WAEC was working with other relevant stakeholders to ensure a smooth hitched-free conduct of WASSCE for school candidates.

He added that the final timetable has been sent to all schools throughout WAEC branches and zonal offices for proper guidance.

Vanguard News Nigeria