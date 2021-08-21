Imaobong Uko on Saturday won Nigeria’s second gold medal at the ongoing World U-20 Athletics Championships in Nairobi, Kenya from the women’s 400 metres with a time of 51.55 seconds.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Uko, running in lane six, came from behind to beat Poland’s Kornelia Lesiewicz to second position (51.97).

Sylvia Chelangat of Kenya finished third in a time of 52.23.

Uko’s win is also her new personal career best.

An elated Uko after the race said the feat will definitely signal the beginning of greater heights in her career.

“It was very tough because of the weather. But this is just the beginning of great things in my career.

“My coach and I really worked hard on this, I’m so excited, and it will only get better.

“Coming here to make so much impact makes me feel so happy. It means more hard work, but the future is so bright.” she said.

NAN reports that Uko was part of the mixed relay team which earlier won a gold medal for Nigeria on the opening day of competition at the championships.

The competition which begun on Wednesday will end on Sunday.(NAN)

