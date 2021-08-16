.

*…Says IPOB leader in high spirits, now more determined to get Biafra

By Steve Oko

Over one month after his alleged “abduction and extra-judicial rendition” from Kenya, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Monday, was allowed to have an audience with his family member.

Kanu’s younger brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu who spoke with Vanguard on phone said he met with the IPOB Leader today (Monday )at the Department of State Services DSS headquarters, Abuja where he is currently detained.

According to him, the IPOB Leader “is in high spirits and now more determined than ever in getting Biafra.”

He said that Kanu had been praying fervently for all Biafrans and sent his greetings and warm felicitations to all Biafrans for their firm support towards him.

Kanu’s younger brother also said that his brother urged all Biafrans to keep the Biafran spirit alive, expressing optimism that the Biafra Republic will soon be restored irrespective of the antics of the enemies.

“He’s in high spirits and appreciates all the support from all Biafrans home and abroad,” he said.

Prince Emmanuel appealed to the Nigerian authorities to grant his brother access to his personal physicians.

He called on the international community to prevail on Nigeria to free his brother so he could reunite with the family.

Vanguard News Nigeria